Hyderabad among top 10 fastest developing cities in the world

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has earned a spot among the top 10 fastest developing cities globally, as identified by the Growth Hubs Index by Savills, a leading global property advisor.

The Growth Hubs Index ranks cities based on their projected economic strength, analyzing key factors such as GDP growth, personal wealth, population trends, and migration patterns through 2033. With India’s accelerating urbanisation, it is no surprise that Hyderabad features prominently alongside other major Indian cities in this prestigious list.

Following is the list of top 10 fastest developing cities in the world

Bengaluru, India Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam Delhi, India Shenzhen, China Hyderabad, India Henoi, Vietnams, Guangzhou, China Mumbai, India Manila, Phillipines Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Economic indicators driving Hyderabad’s growth

According to the index, cities in India, including Hyderabad, are expected to witness significant GDP growth, with an estimated increase of over 68 percent by 2033. Hyderabad, in particular, stands out for its exceptional GDP growth per capita, positioning it as one of the fastest-growing tech hubs globally.

The city’s thriving technology sector, supported by a young, highly skilled workforce, plays a crucial role in driving economic progress.

Also Read Surge in demand for luxury homes in Hyderabad’s real estate market

Population growth, urbanisation

As urbanisation in India accelerates, Hyderabad benefits from an influx of talent and a growing population. The Growth Hubs Index predicts a significant rise in migration to the city, further fueling its economic and population growth. This aligns with broader trends seen across major Indian cities, such as Delhi and Bengaluru, which are also experiencing substantial migration and population increases.

Hyderabad’s strategic focus on developing its infrastructure will likely ensure its continued rise as a global growth hub.