Hyderabad among top 5 Indian cities by number of billionaires

Hyderabad: The Hurun Global Rich List 2024 was released on Tuesday. With 17 billionaires from Hyderabad, the city ranks among the top five Indian cities in terms of the number of billionaires.

Mumbai, home to 92 billionaires, leads the list of Indian cities.

List of Indian cities by number of billionaires

After surpassing Beijing, Mumbai has become Asia’s billionaire capital as the city has the highest number of billionaires.

Here is the ranking of the top five Indian cities by the number of billionaires:

Mumbai: 92 New Delhi: 57 Bengaluru: 27 Hyderabad: 17 Chennai: 14

In the list of countries by the number of billionaires, China leads with 814 billionaires, followed by the US with 800 billionaires. India, ranked third on the list, has 271 billionaires.

List of top 10 billionaires in Hyderabad

Regarding Hyderabad’s billionaires, Murali Divi and family of ‘Divi’s Laboratories’ top the list with a wealth of USD 7 billion.

Here is the list of the top 10 billionaires in Hyderabad:

Name Net worth (in USD billion) Global rank Company Murali Divi and family 7 381 Divi’s Laboratories P Pitchi Reddy 6 536 Megha Engineering and Infrastructures PV Krishna Reddy 6 561 Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Rameswar Rao Jupally and family 4 942 My Home Industries PV Ramprasad Reddy and family 3 1024 Aurobindo Pharma B Parthasaradhi Reddy and family 3 1024 Hetero Labs K Satish Reddy and family 2 1855 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories G Amarender Reddy and family 2 1855 GAR Venkateswarlu Jasti and family 2 2038 Suven Pharmaceuticals M Satyanarayana Reddy and family 2 2038 MSN Laboratories

Among the top 10 billionaires in Hyderabad, PV Krishna Reddy of Megha Engineering and Infrastructure is the youngest, at 54 years old.