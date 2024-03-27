Hyderabad among top 5 Indian cities by number of billionaires

Hyderabad: The Hurun Global Rich List 2024 was released on Tuesday. With 17 billionaires from Hyderabad, the city ranks among the top five Indian cities in terms of the number of billionaires.
Mumbai, home to 92 billionaires, leads the list of Indian cities.
List of Indian cities by number of billionaires
After surpassing Beijing, Mumbai has become Asia’s billionaire capital as the city has the highest number of billionaires.
Here is the ranking of the top five Indian cities by the number of billionaires:
- Mumbai: 92
- New Delhi: 57
- Bengaluru: 27
- Hyderabad: 17
- Chennai: 14
In the list of countries by the number of billionaires, China leads with 814 billionaires, followed by the US with 800 billionaires. India, ranked third on the list, has 271 billionaires.
List of top 10 billionaires in Hyderabad
Regarding Hyderabad’s billionaires, Murali Divi and family of ‘Divi’s Laboratories’ top the list with a wealth of USD 7 billion.
Here is the list of the top 10 billionaires in Hyderabad:
|Name
|Net worth (in USD billion)
|Global rank
|Company
|Murali Divi and family
|7
|381
|Divi’s Laboratories
|P Pitchi Reddy
|6
|536
|Megha Engineering and Infrastructures
|PV Krishna Reddy
|6
|561
|Megha Engineering and Infrastructures
|Rameswar Rao Jupally and family
|4
|942
|My Home Industries
|PV Ramprasad Reddy and family
|3
|1024
|Aurobindo Pharma
|B Parthasaradhi Reddy and family
|3
|1024
|Hetero Labs
|K Satish Reddy and family
|2
|1855
|Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
|G Amarender Reddy and family
|2
|1855
|GAR
|Venkateswarlu Jasti and family
|2
|2038
|Suven Pharmaceuticals
|M Satyanarayana Reddy and family
|2
|2038
|MSN Laboratories
Among the top 10 billionaires in Hyderabad, PV Krishna Reddy of Megha Engineering and Infrastructure is the youngest, at 54 years old.