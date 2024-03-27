Hyderabad among top 5 Indian cities by number of billionaires

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th March 2024 9:24 am IST
Hyderabad: The Hurun Global Rich List 2024 was released on Tuesday. With 17 billionaires from Hyderabad, the city ranks among the top five Indian cities in terms of the number of billionaires.

List of Indian cities by number of billionaires

After surpassing Beijing, Mumbai has become Asia’s billionaire capital as the city has the highest number of billionaires.

Here is the ranking of the top five Indian cities by the number of billionaires:

  1. Mumbai: 92
  2. New Delhi: 57
  3. Bengaluru: 27
  4. Hyderabad: 17
  5. Chennai: 14

In the list of countries by the number of billionaires, China leads with 814 billionaires, followed by the US with 800 billionaires. India, ranked third on the list, has 271 billionaires.

List of top 10 billionaires in Hyderabad

Regarding Hyderabad’s billionaires, Murali Divi and family of ‘Divi’s Laboratories’ top the list with a wealth of USD 7 billion.

Here is the list of the top 10 billionaires in Hyderabad:

NameNet worth (in USD billion)Global rankCompany
Murali Divi and family7381Divi’s Laboratories
P Pitchi Reddy6536Megha Engineering and Infrastructures
PV Krishna Reddy6561Megha Engineering and Infrastructures
Rameswar Rao Jupally and family4942My Home Industries
PV Ramprasad Reddy and family31024Aurobindo Pharma
B Parthasaradhi Reddy and family31024Hetero Labs
K Satish Reddy and family21855Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
G Amarender Reddy and family 21855GAR
Venkateswarlu Jasti and family22038Suven Pharmaceuticals
M Satyanarayana Reddy and family22038MSN Laboratories

Among the top 10 billionaires in Hyderabad, PV Krishna Reddy of Megha Engineering and Infrastructure is the youngest, at 54 years old.

