Hyderabad: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, L&T to offer engineering courses

Hyderabad: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, a research institute located at Banjara hills has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) EduTech, to offer B.Tech courses in the civil engineering field.

This MoU was signed for experiential learning, in a bid to prepare the B.Tech civil engineering students of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham to have a better understanding of the industry requirements, gain hands-on experience in the construction industry and fully ready to address future technology challenges and be industry-ready and employable.

The collaboration will further facilitate the students to access the advanced course materials curated by the industry experts, and subsequently, qualify the students to take up internships at L&T.

Faculty of engineering from the institute, Dr Sasangan Ramanathan, Dean, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham remarked, “This collaboration is a great step towards bridging the Academia-Industry gap and will ensure that Amrita students are ready to tackle technology challenges. Amrita students can register on the L&T-supported talent exchange platform as part of the collaboration.”

“This site is intended to serve as the industry’s entry point for finding students with specific skill sets for their projects. Once more, this raises the likelihood that Amrita students will be hired immediately after graduation,” added the faculty members.

Dr Sasangan Ramanathan further accentuated that with the recent push in infrastructure development by the Government, Amrita students can contribute positively towards the Nation’s sustainable development.

While understanding the gap between academia and pragmatic knowledge, and calling the graduates to draw attention to upskilling, Head-College Connect Business at L&T, Er. Febin M F, said “Modern surveying techniques are a great way to show how different college-level skills are from those needed in the workplace.”

“The methods such as the chain survey, theodolite, and plane table demand a sizable crew and are labour-intensive. Industries use cutting-edge methods like drone surveying to determine the same parameters obtained using traditional tools effortlessly with minimum workforce,” added Febin.

The chairperson, of the department of civil engineering Dr Mini K, reflected that “we are highly research-oriented and contribute a lot to the research domain in the form of sponsored projects, publications, invited talks etc.”

“Collaboration with L&T would involve an active interaction between the faculty and the L&T experts. Thus, the faculty would become aware of the recent trends in construction sectors and reorient their research towards solving industry defined problems. This in turn will benefit the students during their regular classes,” she added.

The courses in the institute are designed in a way to expose students to the current industry challenges which include 11 advanced courses and two internships, about cutting-edge industrial techniques in areas such as geospatial remote sensing, sustainable building design, building information modelling, design and construction of structural steel buildings, metro rail transportation design and construction, and high planning and functional design.

In addition, industry experts will offer technical seminars to Amrita’s students on the industry needs and the necessary skill sets.

The collaboration also allows Amrita students to register for additional online courses offered by L&T and enrol in internships at L&T at the end of the second and third years which is invaluable industry exposure.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is a multi-campus, multidisciplinary Institution of Eminence accredited by NAAC.