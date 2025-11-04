Six years after Hyderabad became the first Indian city to be named a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, Lucknow has now joined the list. This honour brings two of India’s most flavourful cities together on the world’s culinary map.

Known for their royal kitchens, rich traditions and timeless recipes, both Hyderabad and Lucknow represent the essence of India’s gastronomic heritage, where food is a celebration of culture, craft and community.

India’s royal flavours find global recognition

Lucknow was officially designated a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy on October 31, 2025, during the 43rd session of UNESCO’s General Conference in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. Celebrated for its Awadhi cuisine, Lucknow’s culinary identity is rooted in the traditions of the Nawabs- known for dishes like galouti kebab, korma, biryani and sheermal.

Hyderabad received the same honour in 2019, becoming India’s first city to earn the Creative City of Gastronomy title. The recognition spotlighted Hyderabad’s rich culinary legacy, from its Nizami-era biryanis and kebabs to its traditional home-cooked dishes that merge Mughlai, Turkish, and Telugu influences.

With Lucknow joining the list, India now has two cities that carry forward its royal culinary lineage. Interestingly, both cities are known for their slow-cooked delicacies, intricate techniques, and deep-rooted cultural stories that transcend generations.

A boost for culinary tourism

Hyderabad’s inclusion in the UNESCO Creative Cities network back in 2019 transformed how the city approached food tourism. Since then, Hyderabad has seen a renewed appreciation for its traditional dishes among locals and tourists alike. From classic eateries in Old City to innovative cafes reinventing Hyderabadi flavours, the city proved that heritage can go hand in hand with culinary innovations.

Now, Lucknow stands at the beginning of a similar journey. The UNESCO tag is expected to shine an international spotlight on its street food lanes and royal kitchens, encouraging local entrepreneurs and chefs to blend authenticity with creativity. Both cities, in their own ways, show how food can be a bridge between past and present, drawing travellers to experience a culture through its flavours.