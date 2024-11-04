Hyderabad: Andhra man arrested for matrimony scam

Hyderabad: One person was arrested on Monday for his involvement in multiple cases of cheating involving matrimony websites, including a non-bailable warrant, by the women’s safety wing police.

The arrested has been identified as Manda Venkata Kamesh, 30, hailing from West Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh.

According to the police, Kamesh has multiple cases registered against him for duping several families with lakhs of rupees on the pretext of getting their children married.

He is accused of making fake accounts on matrimony websites, finding matches, manipulating potential suitors and extorting money from them. He would ask potential brides and their families to send money to the accounts he provided to them, on the pretext of marriage.

Kamesh has cases registered against him across various police stations of Hyderabad and Cyberabad commissionerates, including WPS East Zone, Chilkalguda, Madhapur, Abids and one in Pattabhipuram police station, Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh.

The arrested accused has a non-bailable warrant issued against him, by the XIII ACMM Court, Nampally.