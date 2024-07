Hyderabad: The Excise State Task Team along with Excise Station Dhoolpet teams on Sunday conducted raids along with Dhoolpet Excise Station staff, at near Rahimpura and seized one motorcycle and 10 kgs of dry ganja from a peddler.

The accused Yesu, a resident of Kakinada district of AP, brought the ganja it to a seller in Dhoolpet namely Raj Singh.

Based on a tip-off, he was nabbed and the ganja seized from him, said N Anjireddy, Excise Superintendent.