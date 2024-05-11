Hyderabad: Another case filed against Navneet Rana for ’15 seconds’ remark

Hyderabad: A fresh case has been filed against BJP Amravati MP Navneet Rana for alleged provocative speech at Saidabad police station on Saturday.

Rakesh, the in-charge of Yakutpura Assembly segment’s flying squad filed the complaint alleging that Rana had tried to incite the people during a campaign programme held at Laxmi Gardens on May 8. Saidabad police have booked criminal charges against the MP from Maharashtra.

Notably, a case was booked at Shadnagar police station against her for commenting on Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi’s 2012 speech, in which he had allegedly tried to disrupt ‘communal harmony’ be demanding that police be removed for 15 minutes. He was later acquitted in the case.

During her visit, Navneet Rana said as part of BJP’s election campaign in Telangana, that fifteen seconds were enough in the absence of police to make the Owaisi brothers “disappear.”