Hyderabad: BJP MP Navneet Rana booked for ’15 seconds’ remarks

Hyderabad: The Saidabad police booked a case against Amravathi BJP Member of Parliament, Navneet Kaur Rana, for her recent ’15 seconds’ statement during a public meeting in the city.

The case is booked under Section 505 (2), 506, 171 -c, 171 – f, 171 – G of IPC. The complaint was made to the police by an election officer on duty.

She caused a furore during a meeting where she targeted the AIMIM and said that if given 15 seconds, she would ensure both Owaisi brothers “disappear.”

She made the remarks referring to the alleged speech of Akbaruddin Owaisi from 2012 at Nirmal wherein he had allegedly stated that ‘”if police are removed for 15 minutes, Muslims will equate the Hindu and Muslim ration in the country.”

However, he was acquitted in the case.