Hyderabad: Anurag Thakur, Srinivas Goud launch sports centre

Hyderabad: Heartfulness International Sports Centre (HISC) was inaugurated by union minister for Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur, Telangana Minister of Prohibition and Excise, Sports and Youth services Srinivas Goud, Indian Badminton Coach Pullela Gopichand on Sunday.

The inauguration of the sports centre located at the world’s largest meditation centre, Kanha Shanti Vanam in Mallapur was done in the presence of Kamlesh Patel ‘Daaji’, President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission, a press note informed.

The sports centre is a facility spanning 54,680 sq feet with modern infrastructure that includes 14 badminton courts, 3 squash courts, a 30-metre swimming pool and a gym.

The facility is open on a pay-and-play model. Coaches are available for the respective sports for those who wish to learn from experts, said a press release on Sunday.

Speaking at the inauguration Anurag Thakur said, “I applaud Pujya Daaji’s vision to develop this Center at Kanha as a hub of Sporting Excellence which shall inspire future development of sporting talent for our nation.

“In Daajis’ words, when Sport is imbued with the Heart, it takes Sports and the Sportsperson to the next level of his /her growth and evolution. It offers a pathway for holistic development for our society– one that inspires nourishment of individual body, mind and soul and development of our consciousness,” he added.

The inauguration was followed by prize distribution to the winners of the Green Kanha Run that took place on Sunday morning at Kanha Shanti Vanam.

The Green Kanha Run is Heartfulness’s first edition of marathon and saw a turnout of over 3000 participants across 2K, 5K, 10K and 21K runs.