Hyderabad: AP constable booked for sexually assaulting 17-year-old

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 14th September 2022 7:47 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A constable from Vijaywada was booked under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Bill (POCSO) Act by the Banjara hills police for assaulting a minor in the city.

According to the Banjara Hills police, Constable identified as Maheshwar Reddy worked in Vijaywada, Andhra Pradesh.

“The constable knew the victim’s mother, and he reportedly sexually molested the victim on his visits. A case has been registered after the victim’s mother filed a complaint, and the team has been dispatched to AP to arrest the constable,” read the police press note.

