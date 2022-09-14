Hyderabad: AP constable booked for sexually assaulting 17-year-old

Hyderabad: A constable from Vijaywada was booked under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Bill (POCSO) Act by the Banjara hills police for assaulting a minor in the city.

According to the Banjara Hills police, Constable identified as Maheshwar Reddy worked in Vijaywada, Andhra Pradesh.

“The constable knew the victim’s mother, and he reportedly sexually molested the victim on his visits. A case has been registered after the victim’s mother filed a complaint, and the team has been dispatched to AP to arrest the constable,” read the police press note.

Hyderabad: Madrassa caretaker sexually assaults minor student

On September 3, a Madrassa caretaker was arrested by the Santosh Nagar police in the Old City for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor student.

The mother of the 14-year-old Madrassa student had lodged a complaint with the police after the boy complained of sexual assault by Qasim, the caretaker of the seminary.

Upon receiving the complaint, the Santosh Nagar police registered a case under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO) Act and an investigation is being carried out.