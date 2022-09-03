Hyderabad: Madrassa caretaker sexually assaults minor; arrested

Hyderabad: A Madrassa caretaker has been arrested by the Santosh Nagar police in the Old City for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor student.

The mother of a 14-year-old Madrassa student had lodged a complaint with the police after the boy complained of sexual assault by Qasim, the caretaker of the seminary.

Upon receiving the complaint, the Santosh Nagar police registered a case under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO) Act and an investigation is being carried out.

According to sources, the minor student of a residential Madrassa located at Riyasath Nagar was allegedly sexually assaulted several times by Qasim who later threatened him with dire consequences if the matter is revealed to anyone. The victim had narrated the details to his mother after she returned from the Middle East.

The victim has been shifted to a government hospital for medical examination.

“The accused has been taken into custody and is being produced before the POCSO court for sending him to judicial remand,” said P Sai Chaitanya DCP South Zone.