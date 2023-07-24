Hyderabad: Apartment wall collapses in Ameerpet, no casualties

The parapet wall of a flat located on the second floor collapsed due to heavy rain, which resulted in panic among the locals.

Photo of SM Bilal SM Bilal|   Published: 24th July 2023 9:29 pm IST
A wall of an Apartment collapses at Ameerpet on Monday.

Hyderabad: Amid heavy downpours across the GHMC area, a wall collapsed at an apartment on Monday evening. The teams of GHMC’s Disaster Response Force (DRF) were rushed to Divya Shakti’s apartment near Ameerpet.

BookMyMBBS

The parapet wall of a flat located on the second floor collapsed due to heavy rain, which resulted in panic among the locals. The DRF teams immediately cleared the debris in the area and there were no casualties.

“In wake of heavy rains across GHMC, all the DRF teams are put on alert, citizens can call us in case of any emergency,” said N Prakash Reddy Director of Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Response Force

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of SM Bilal SM Bilal|   Published: 24th July 2023 9:29 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button