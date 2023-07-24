Hyderabad: Apartment wall collapses in Ameerpet, no casualties

Hyderabad: Amid heavy downpours across the GHMC area, a wall collapsed at an apartment on Monday evening. The teams of GHMC’s Disaster Response Force (DRF) were rushed to Divya Shakti’s apartment near Ameerpet.

The parapet wall of a flat located on the second floor collapsed due to heavy rain, which resulted in panic among the locals. The DRF teams immediately cleared the debris in the area and there were no casualties.

“In wake of heavy rains across GHMC, all the DRF teams are put on alert, citizens can call us in case of any emergency,” said N Prakash Reddy Director of Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Response Force