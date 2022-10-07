Hyderabad: Appeal made to observe Milad-Un-Nabi with sobriety

Hyderabad: A group of concerned civil society members on Friday appealed to organisers and participants of Milad-Un-Nabi rallies to “maintain decorum” during public events that will be held on the occasion. Milad is celebrated across the world, to pay homage to Prophet Muhammad. It falls on October 9 this year.

“Hyderabad is witnessing some programs being organised on the occasion of Milad-Un-Nabi like playing of loud music into late hours and unregulated rallies by youth on the streets of Hyderabad. It is witnessed that three to four youth together ride the two-wheelers sitting and also standing, wave long flags, shout slogans and some even remove their silencers to create more noise,” said the letter from civil society members on Friday, who are all from the Muslim community in Hyderabad.

They said that programmes being held during Milad-Un-Nabi over the years also witness unruly behaviour which causes “a lot of inconvenience to others through traffic jams and noise pollution”. The signatories include activist Kaneez Fatima, social worker Khalida Parveen, Religions For Peace conveyor Mazher Hussain and Mujtaba Hasa Askari from the Helping Hands Foundation.

The concerned members said that activities being undertaken for Milad-Un-Nabi “are being undertaken more for personal entertainment and not so much to pay homage to the life and teaching” of Prophet Muhammad. They added that personal entertainment can be organized on any day of the year, but that Milad-Un-Nabi “should be saved from such behaviour” to value and honour the Prophet.

Over the years, Milad-Un-Nabi is marked with bike rallies by Muslim youth, who go zoom around at night on their motorcycles, due to which the Hyderabad police restricts traffic. The concerned signatories urge organisers and participants of rallies to ensure that only the routes permitted are used, and also requested them to ensure there are no violations of traffic rules ( including more than 2 persons sitting on a bike and no unruly and provocative slogans should be raised).