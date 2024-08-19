Hyderabad: ASP Bhujanga Rao gets bail in phone tapping case

Hyderabad: The Nampally Court on Monday, August 19, granted bail to ASP Bhujanga Rao who is involved in the phone-tapping case.

Rao was granted a 15 day bail after he presented his previous medical history, pertaining to a heart treatment that he underwent, and claimed that there was a need for further treatment.

Since March 23, Rao has been in judicial remand on allegations of being part of a team of police officers who allegedly conspired to tap the phones of politician, including current chief minister A Revanth Reddy and his family, leading industrialists and private individuals to help the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) retain power in Telangana.

Following the investigation, the police named six accused including former Special Intelligence Bureau chief Prabhakar Rao, DSP rank officer Praneeth Rao, ASP Bhujanga Rao and Tirupathanna, and senior executive of a vernacular media Sravan Kumar. Among these, Prabhakar and Kumar are absconding.

Four of the accused have been in prison for five months and their bail petitions were repeatedly rejected. As per a report by the TOI, while granting bail to Rao the first additional sessions judge laid down conditions. One among these is that the accused shouldn’t cross the GHMC limits.

“This court is of the view that in view of the complexity of the medical conditions of the accused it may require a thorough diagnosis which may even include his admission to hospital. When such is the medical condition of the accused, this court is of the view that the request of the accused for the grant of interim bail is to be considered on medical and humanitarian grounds,” read the order.