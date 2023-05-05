Hyderabad: Assam CM Himanta Biswa to attend ‘Hindu Ekta Yatra’ in Karimnagar

Hyderabad: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will attend the ‘Hindu Ekta Yatra’ in Karimnagar which will be held on May 14, organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

A Telangana BJP press release said on Friday that the BJP national general secretary and state party affairs in-charge Tarun Chugh will also attend the event. Bandi Sanay is preparing for the event likely to attract over one lakh people.

Bandi said that the aim of this yatra is to show the power of Hindu unity and appealed to people to participate in the Hindu Ekta Yatra in huge numbers.

“Working towards protecting the Hindu Dharma. Those who want to defend Hindu Dharma should participate in this yatra,” he said.

Biswa Sarma last visited Hyderabad on September 8, 2022, following which tension prevailed at Mozamjahi Market after the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader created a flutter by attempting to snatch the mike of Himanta Biswa at a public meeting while he was addressing an audience.

The Assam chief minister had come under sharp criticism from the opposition over his comments that madrasas in the state which were demolished recently were ‘Al-Qaeda’s’ offices when the structures were razed under the Disaster Management Act.