Hyberabad cops crowdfund Rs 11.6 lakh to help late home gaurd’s kin

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra on Friday handed over a cheque of Rs Rs. 11,60,000 to the kin of G Srinivas of Medchal Traffic police station, a home guard who lost his life in a road accident last on January 25th.

The cheque was handed over to the victim’s family in presence of Jt.CP Traffic Narayan Naik, Addl.DCP Traffic Srinivas Reddy, ACP Medchal Traffic Venkat Reddy, inspector Narsimha Reddy.

On January 25, at about 1230 hrs G Srinivas of Medchal Traffic police station met with accident while performing duty at Kandlakoya Junction and died while shifting to hospital. The victim belonged from a very poor family. He had a wife and 2

kids, a press note said.

After the accident, police personnel started collecting contributions on behalf of Cyberabad police for his family members, and collected Rs. 11,60,000.

The contributors are from Traffic, L & O and other wings of Cyberabad, Hyderabad, RCK Commissionerates. The people generously came forward to support the family. Further, a Corporate sector in (CSR) group came forward to help the survival of the victim family members, the press note further informed.

HDFC bank, in which the victim had a bank account issued a cheque of Rs. 30,00,000 to his family under insurance.

The Medchal Traffic SHO BNS Reddy has announced to give Rs.2500 per month to the victim’s mother up to one year.