Hyderabad: Astrophiles enjoy partial solar eclipse, share videos

Hyderabad: Astrophiles who were eagerly waiting for the partial solar eclipse headed to the Birla Planetarium in Hyderabad on Tuesday to enjoy the celestial event.

Despite the clear sky, they were able to witness the event for a shorter time as it began at 4:59 pm and sunset took place at 5:48 pm.

At Birla Planetarium, a telescope projected an image of the partial solar eclipse on the screen. A telescope with solar filters was also arranged for those who want to watch directly.

The next solar eclipse will happen after around five years. It will be a total solar eclipse.

Residents of Hyderabad share video of partial solar eclipse

Though experts have suggested people not to watch yesterday’s partial solar eclipse with the naked eye or by using cell phones, some of the residents of Hyderabad used mobile phones to watch it.

Some of the netizens shared the videos and photos of the celestial event on their social media account. A few of them are as follows.

Solar Eclipse Yesterday in Evening in Hyderabad#SolarEclipse2022 pic.twitter.com/Hum4tWDUQC — Raghuram (@Raghuram1783) October 26, 2022

Solar Eclipse on in Hyderabad today as another Lunar Eclipse is on the anvil on Nov 8 , nxt month. pic.twitter.com/voBVxFS8cP — P.V.SIVAKUMAR #Amrit Kaal On 🇮🇳 (@PVSIVAKUMAR1) October 25, 2022

Is it the last celestial event that will be visible in Hyderabad in 2022? No, the residents of the city will witness another event in the current year.

As usually there will be two weeks gap between the solar and lunar eclipse, the city will witness a partial lunar eclipse on November 8.

Solar eclipse vs Lunar eclipse

Both are the celestial events that occur due to rotation of the Earth around the Sun and the Moon around the Earth.

Due to the rotation, at some point, Sun, Moon, and Earth come in a linear configuration. Because of it, either the Sun or the Moon becomes invisible from the Earth.

In solar eclipse, Sun becomes invisible because its rays will not reach earth as they will be blocked by the Moon whereas, in lunar eclipse, Sun rays will not reach Moon as it will be block by the Earth making the only it invisible.

In other words, in solar eclipse, Moon will come in between Sun and Earth whereas, in lunar eclipse, Earth will come between Sun and Moon.

Are precautions need to be taken during lunar eclipse too?

Though, precautions need to be taken during Solar eclipse, there is no need of any precautions during lunar eclipse.

The lunar eclipse can be watched with naked eyes.

Though there is no scientific backing for the claim that the lunar eclipse impacts pregnancy, many believe that pregnant women must stay indoors during the event.