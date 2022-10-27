Hyderabad: Auction for Rajiv Swagruha flats at Bandlaguda, Pocharam receives huge response

Hyderabad: Telangana Government conducted an auction of Rajiv Swagruha flats at Bandlaguda and Pocharam on Wednesday and according to a press note from HMDA, received an overwhelming response due to their affordable prices and the transparent lottery process.

The HMDA was able to auction 1,027 of the 2,246 flats on offer at Bandlaguda and 600 of the 1,600 flats at Pocharam.

The HMDA had earlier conducted a lottery system for the allocation of flats in the two townships in June. It received over 39,000 applications for about 3,900 flats. In that exercise, 1,219 flats in Bandlaguda and 981 in Pocharam remained unsold because applicants failed to pay the token amount within the specified time.

In the second phase, Rajiv Swagruha Corporation is collecting token advance DDs at Rs 3 lakh for 3 BHKD; Rs 2 Lakh for 2 BHK, and Rs 1 Lakh for 1 BHK and 1 BHK Senior Citizens at its office at Himayatnagar. Only a few flats are left, the press note further informed.

HMDA said that the response was very high since the last day for the submission of tokens was October 26. A request for the extension of the final day for token submission was also received keeping in mind the ‘unauspicious’ days and festival holidays.

It was however decided to extend the date till November 2, since the registered applicants did not want to miss the chance to profit.