Hyderabad: Leftover Rajiv Swagruha flats to be allotted through lotteries

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Thursday said it would allot leftover Rajiv Swagruha flats through a lottery system.

The flats in Bandlaguda and Pocharam are being given to those who have already applied. In June this year, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) conducted a draw of lots to allot flats in the two townships.

Over 39,000 applications were received for about 3,900 flats to be allotted through the draw of lots. However, 1,219 apartments at Bandlaguda and 981 flats at Pocharam were left over as the applicants failed to pay the token amount within the specified time after the issuance of the allotment letter.

Those who are ready to pay the token advance of Rs 3 lakh, Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh for 3 BHK, 2 BHK, and 1 BHK Senior Citizen respectively as a Demand Draft in the name of the metropolitan commissioner of the HMDA, are eligible to participate.

The DD must be submitted at the office of the managing director Telangana Rajiv Swagruha Corporation Ltd., Urdugally, Street No.17, Himayathnagar, Hyderabad before 5 p.m. on October 26. Further details can be accessed here.