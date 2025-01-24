Hyderabad: Auction of KPHB plots fetches Rs 1.5 to Rs 1.85 lakh per sq yd

Hyderabad: Amid heavy police presence, an auction for the sale of plots in the western division of Kukatpally Housing Board was completed on Friday, January 24. The maximum bid placed was Rs 1.85 lakh per square yard and the minimum was Rs 1.50 lakh per square yard.

Many people actively participated in the auction with their demand drafts to quote the highest price and secure the plots. Out of 24 plots that were put up for sale by the state government, 23 were sold on Friday.

On the other hand, the residents of Phase-15 had approached the Telangana High Court claiming that those plots couldn’t be sold as they were being sold against the regulations.

The advocate on behalf of the petitioners argued that there was a proposal to widen the road from 80 to 100 ft in that area and that the officials had converted 10 ft of that intended road and made plots out of it to be sold in the auction.

Justice T Vinod Kumar who heard the arguments, questioned advocate general Sudarshan Reddy whether 10% of the 54.29 acres of the total layout that was meant to be reserved for greenery was set aside, or if that was also being sold in the auction.

The advocate general informed the bench that the 10% of land for greenery was already handed over to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The court has allowed the government to perform the auction but informed that allotment of those plots could be done only based on further court orders.

The state government has planned to auction 73 plots in three phases for a total area of 4,880.98 square yards.

In the first phase of the auction, 24 open plots as small as 6.11 square yards and as large as 290 square yards were auctioned in 5, 8, 9, and 15 phases of KPHB on Friday, with the total area auctioned measuring 3,040.16 square yards.

On January 30, during the second phase of the auction, 7 plots measuring 566.09 square yards in Gachibowli, Balaji Nagar, and Bharat Nagar.

In the third phase of the auction, 42 plots measuring 1,274.71 square yards in Raviryal of Maheshwaram mandal will be sold on February 5.