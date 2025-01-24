Hyderabad: HYDRAA to conduct survey of Ameenpur’s Venkataramana Colony

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) will conduct a detailed joint inspection of survey numbers 152 and 153 in Venkataramana Colony of Ameenpur municipality to ascertain the extent of land encroached by Golden Key Ventures.

This action comes following several complaints by colony residents.

As per the preliminary survey conducted by HYDRAA, Golden Key Ventures, whose properties have already been attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), has encroached upon the roads, plots, and parks in Venkateshwara Colony.

HYDRAA has also received complaints of encroachment in adjacent colonies.

HYDRAA has cautioned the residents of Ameenpur against misinformation spread by Golden Key Ventures and other land grabbers to create panic among the residents to cover up their encroachments.

The residents of RTC Colony, Ranga Rao Venture, and Chakrapuri Colony in Ameenpur municipality have been asked by HYDRAA to reach out to the agency over encroachments in their areas for the comprehensive joint survey.

HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath has asked the people not to worry, and to feel free to lodge complaints at their head office at Buddha Bhavan.