Hyderabad auto driver caught drunk while driving 6 children

Hyderabad: An auto-rickshaw driver was caught red-handed on Wednesday, June 24, for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol while transporting six schoolchildren in Hyderabad.

Shaik Ismail was caught by the Goshamahal Traffic Police during the routine enforcement drive on school vehicles ferrying students. His test revealed a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) level of 60 mg per 100 ml of blood, confirming he was intoxicated, police said.

A criminal case was registered against Shaik Ismail under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act.

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The Hyderabad Traffic Police reiterated that the safety of schoolchildren is of paramount importance and warned that strict action would be taken against drivers found violating traffic rules, especially those transporting students under the influence of alcohol.

The test revealed a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) level of 60 mg per 100 ml of blood, confirming that he was operating the commercial vehicle under the influence of alcohol, police said.

The vehicle was seized and the children were safely taken care of. The driver was handed over to the Goshamahal Police Station for legal action.

A criminal case was registered against Shaik Ismail under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police reiterated that the safety of schoolchildren is of paramount importance and warned that strict action would be taken against drivers found violating traffic rules, especially those transporting students under the influence of alcohol.