Hyderabad: Auto driver gets 10 yr jail for passenger’s death

The court found that the auto driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident which occurred in Shadnagar.

Hyderabad: A local court here sentenced an auto driver to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment after a passenger died due to reckless driving. The convict was also asked to pay a fine of Rs 23,000.

The court found that the auto driver, Kavali Sreenu, was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident which occurred in Shadnagar. The incident occurred on April 10, when businessman Kanduri Krishnaiah Goud, 56, approached the Shadnagar police regarding the death of his brother Bodampati Goverdhan, 50.

After calling it a day, the deceased was reportedly returning home in a seven-seater passenger auto, accompanied by Mahesh, Sathyamma, Chandrakala and other passengers.

Near the Bharathi school on Nagulapally road, the auto driver was allegedly speeding due to which the vehicle fell resulting in Goverdhan receiving grievous injuries on both his legs, while Mahesh also sustained injuries on his leg.

They were immediately shifted to a hospital in Shadnagar. The businessman was subsequently shifted to Trident Hospital in Shamshabad where he succumbed while undergoing treatment the same night.

A case was registered under Section 304(II), 337 of the IPC and Section 187 of the MV Act.

