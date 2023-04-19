Hyderabad: Auto driver gets 20 yrs jail for assaulting minor girl

Hyderabad: The XIIth Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court Hyderabad sentenced an auto-rickshaw driver to 20 years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs. 2500 on him for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

T Chan Karan Singh alias Aakash, 24, of Bapunagar, Langer Houz made friends with the minor girl and repeatedly sexually abused the minor girl on the pretext of marriage. Charan on December 11 kidnapped the victim from her house and took her somewhere where again in the guise of marriage sexually assaulted the minor girl.

The mother of the victim lodged a complaint with the Langer Houz police who initially booked a case of kidnapping under Section 363 of IPC and rescued the girl. After recording the statement of the girl, the police altered the Sections to 376(3), 376(2)(n) and 506 of IPC and Section 5 (1) r/w Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO).

The police cited 21 persons as witnesses in the case and submitted the relevant clinching evidence against Aakash. After the trial, the Judge T Anitha, delivered the verdict and sentenced Aakash to 20 years rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs. 2500.