Hyderabad: Auto driver killed over parking issue at Gachibowli

Hyderabad: In an incident reported from Gachibowli on August 10, Sunday, a man was murdered reportedly over parking issues.
The deceased was identified as 40-year-old Amjad, a resident of Gachibowli who was driving his auto-rickshaw when it accidentally hit a bike parked on the road. An argument ensued between the victim and the bike owner after which a group of men and women attacked him leading to injuries.
“He was rushed to hospital where he passed away during treatment in the evening,” said an official of Gachibowli police station. A case has been registered and the investigation is underway.