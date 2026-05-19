Hyderabad auto driver returns bag containing Rs 1.20L to passenger

Hyderabad: In today’s world, honesty has become increasingly rare and is not often seen in everyday life. But for Sai Kumar, it came in the form of an auto driver Venkataiah, who returned his bag containing Rs 1.20 lakh. The money was meant for his ailing father’s medical expenses.

On May 18, Sai Kumar had booked the auto at 2 am to travel to KIMS Hospital. However, he accidentally forgot to take the bag full of money and only realised later.

Based on his complaint, the Ramgopalpet police launched a search operation.

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Meanwhile, Venkatiah discovered the bag and instead of stealing, he went straight to the police station and handed it over to Station House Officer B Suresh Kumar.

Kumar felicitated the driver for his honesty.