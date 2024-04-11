Hyderabad: Auto driver run over by speeding car in Narayanguda

Hyderabad: An auto driver was run over by a speeding car at Narayanguda on Wednesday night, April 10.

The deceased, Syed Aqeel (25), was crossing the road at Himayathnagar along with his friend when a speeding car hit and dragged him to a distance.

Unfortunately, Aqeel died on the spot as the accident was fatal. The car driver managed to escape from the spot at Narayanguda after the accident. He was later arrested by the police.

Aqeel’s body was moved to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem examination.

MBT leader Amjedullah Khan on coming to know about the incident reached the OGH mortuary in the morning and spoke to the doctors. He also spoke to the Narayanguda police and sought strict action against the driver.