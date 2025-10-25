Hyderabad: Auto driver stabbed to death due to dispute over Rs 1000

Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 25th October 2025 8:57 am IST
Representational Image of man holding a knife
Representational Image

Hyderabad: An auto rickshaw driver was stabbed to death by a group of persons at Vattepally, Mailardevpally, on Friday night, October 24, due to a dispute over Rs. 1000.

The deceased Shaik Afroz stayed at the Adehpahad ki Dargah area under Mailardevpally police station limits.

On Friday night, Rizwan, Ajju and Sohail called Afroz for a discussion of payment of Rs 1000 and during an argument, stabbed him to death.

All three accused escaped after killing Afroz. The deceased was married and had two children.

