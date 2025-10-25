Hyderabad: Auto driver stabbed to death due to dispute over Rs 1000

Hyderabad: An auto rickshaw driver was stabbed to death by a group of persons at Vattepally, Mailardevpally, on Friday night, October 24, due to a dispute over Rs. 1000.

The deceased Shaik Afroz stayed at the Adehpahad ki Dargah area under Mailardevpally police station limits.

Also Read Man stabs ex girlfriend to death on Mumbai street, kills himself

On Friday night, Rizwan, Ajju and Sohail called Afroz for a discussion of payment of Rs 1000 and during an argument, stabbed him to death.

All three accused escaped after killing Afroz. The deceased was married and had two children.

The Mailardevpally police booked a case and started an investigation. Special teams are formed.