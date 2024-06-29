Hyderabad: Auto driver thrashed by passenger over Rs 10, dies

Hyderabad: An auto driver passed away on Thursday in the city after sustaining injuries in an altercation with a passenger over Rs 10.

The incident occurred in Shalibanda on June 12, after the auto driver, Mohammed Anwar, 39, dropped the passenger Shamsheerganj after boarding at Charminar. The passenger paid Anwar Rs 10.

When he asked for an additional Rs 10, the argument escalated into an altercation where the passenger overpowered the auto driver and thrashed him.

As bystanders began to gather around, the passenger fled the scene. The people assisted Anwar to a police station nearby who then shifted him to the hospital. However, he could not survive the injuries.

A case has been registered and a manhunt has been launched, to identify the passenger, under Section 304-II (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).