Hyderabad auto driver’s accident leaves family in financial crisis

Hyderabad: Forty-year-old Syed Mohd Faiyaz ul Haq, an auto-rickshaw driver is a worried man these days. A sudden turn of events in his life contributes to the present situation of a joyful man landing in trouble and facing hardship.

It was nearly a month ago, when Faiyaz, was returning home on his Activa after visiting a shop at Langer Houz on some work when he fell off the scooter. A few minutes later Faiyaz found himself lying on a hospital bed.

“I was riding the Activa when I fell unconscious and fell from the scooter. I was shifted to a private hospital by road users. After first aid I took discharge as I could not afford a private hospital for treatment,” said Faiyaz, who fractured his left hand in the incident.

The family then moved Faiyaz, to another charity hospital at Himayatsagar where after examination. Doctors suggested that he undergo a surgery.

Finally, after three weeks the family arranged some money for the surgery and the man will be undergoing an operation this week. “We arranged money for the hospital and related expenses. But the big problem is about my five children who are studying in school and also managing household expenses,” says Faiyaz.

His children are studying at a local school and for two months, Faiyaz due to his financial condition could not pay their fees. “Teachers are sending reminders asking us to pay fees. In the first place, I am without work and feeding my family is a challenging task so I preferred not to send my children to school for a few days until alternative arrangements are made,” said Faiyaz.

Nevertheless, the thought of his children not attending school haunts him day and night. “Children from the neighbourhood are attending the school while my children are sitting at home. If somehow I arrange money to pay the fee, then I cannot run the household expenses as I am unable to drive an auto rickshaw. I have to undergo surgery and then rest for another couple of months,” the man explains.

Amid the financial crisis, the family appealed to the good Samaritans to help them. Anyone intending to help Faiyaz can contact him at 9014001096.