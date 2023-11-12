Hyderabad: Azharuddin plays gully cricket during poll campaign

Hyderabad: Congress Jubilee Hills candidate Mohammed Azharuddin engaged in a friendly gully cricket with children while campaigning for the Assembly elections.

A video of the former Indian cricket captain emerged on social media platforms where a child is seen bowling to the legend as locals cheer.

The 60-year-old is pitted against the ruling BRS’ Maganti Gopinath, who is looking for a third consecutive win. AIMIM has also fielded their candidate Mohammed Rashed Farazuddin from the constituency.

Jubilee Hills, with 2.9 lakh voters, has a sizable Muslim population. This is the first time Azharuddin will battle on home turf. Earlier he contested and won as the MP from the Moradabad constituency in Uttar Pradesh in 2009. In 2014, he contested from Rajasthan’s Ton-Sawai Madhopur constituency but lost.

In 2018 Telangana Assembly elections, he campaigned for the Congress. At that time, he was the working president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee.

In 2019, Azharuddin was selected as the president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). However, his tenure ended after allegations of corruption.