Hyderabad: A sub-inspector working at the Bahadurpura police station was caught red-handed when he demanded and accepted a bribe from a man on Friday afternoon.

Sub-inspector Shravan Kumar had demanded a bribe of Rs 8000 from a man whose mobile phone was seized in connection with a case.

The man approached the Anti-Corruption Bureau booked a case and laid a trap and the sub-inspector was caught in the act of accepting the bribe.