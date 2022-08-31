Hyderabad: Bajrang Dal activists stage protest near Khairatabad Ganesh

Hyderabad: Mild sensation prevailed at Khairatabad Ganesh pandal on Wednesday after activists of Bajrang Dal staged a protest against the BJP MLA T Raja Singh’s arrest.

Holding placards, few Bajrang Dal members under the leadership of Kiran Kumar, Khairatabad Division In charge suddenly started slogans in favour of Raja Singh Infront of Bada Ganesh pandal. The placards depicting the message “We Support Raja Singh ” were flashed at the police.

A team of Saifabad police have taken the protestors into custody and shifted them to Ramgopalpet police station. BJP MLA T Raja Singh was detained under stringent PD Act for repeatedly involving in communal nature of offences.