Hyderabad: Balanagar flyover named after Dr Babu Jagjivan Ram

The Commissioner of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and the Commissioner of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) were asked to take appropriate action regarding the same.

Updated: 6th July 2023 9:04 pm IST

Hyderabad: The Balanagar flyover will from now on be called ‘Dr Babu Jagjivan Ram Flyover’, according to orders issued by the Telangana government on Thursday.

Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram performed exemplary service as a freedom fighter, Deputy Prime Minister of India, as a campaigner for social justice, defender of the poor, and an exceptional Parliamentarian, the MAUD department said in its order.

“The Government, while respectfully acknowledging the contribution of former Deputy Prime Minister, has decided on the occasion of his death anniversary on July 6, 2023, to name the Balanagar Flyover as Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram Flyover,” the orders read.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 6th July 2023 9:04 pm IST
