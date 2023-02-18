Hyderabad: Banana gets costlier due to low supply, Shivratri demand

Hyderabad: Banana prices in the city have gone up with a dozen of the fruit now costing Rs. 80 at markets on Saturday. Two months ago the prices were around Rs. 40 to Rs. 50 a dozen on the streets.

The price increase is attributed by the fruit traders to low supply and huge demands. “Banana from Andhra Pradesh is arriving at the market here. From Maharashtra it stopped because of no yield for now,” said Shahnawaz, a hawker.

Due to low supply the price has gone up now steadily. Bananas arrive in trucks from various parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka and AP to the wholesale agents at different places in Telangana and Hyderabad.

The wholesale commission agents sell to retail vendors. “Due to Shivratri festival there is price increase in some areas by Rs 20. It is sold for Rs 100 a dozen,” said Rasheed another vendor. The prices will fall only after new crop from Maharashtra arrives to the city.