Hyderabad: Bandi Bageerath shifted for questioning in POCSO case

Hyderabad: Police shifted Bandi Bageerath from the Cherlapally Central Prison on Wednesday, May 27, for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation into the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case against him.

He was first taken to the Medchal Government Hospital for a medical examination, after which the police took him to Aranya farmhouse in Moinabad to conduct an on-site investigation.

A local court on Tuesday granted police a two-day custody of Bageerath.

Police shifted Bandi Bageerath from the Cherlapally Central Prison on Wednesday, May 27, for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation into the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case against him.



He was first taken to the Medchal Government Hospital for… pic.twitter.com/qLewxvrWvN — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 27, 2026

Bandi Bageerath POCSO case

A POCSO case was registered against Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay’s son, Bandi Bageerath, at the Pet Basheerabad police station on May 8, following allegations made by the family of a 17-year-old girl.

According to the complainant, Bageerath made the victim consume alcohol and sexually assaulted her at a farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad on two separate occasions.

Meanwhile, Bageerath filed a counter-complaint with the police in Karimnagar alleging extortion and intimidation by the girl and her parents.

He said the girl became acquainted with him and invited him to family functions and group gatherings.

Also Read Telangana HC allows Bandi Bageerath to file for regular bail in POCSO case

Bhageerath alleged that the girl’s family later pressured him to marry her and demanded money after he refused. He claimed that he paid Rs 50,000 to the girl’s father out of fear, but the family later demanded Rs 5 crore and threatened to file false complaints if he failed to comply.

Following Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s orders, a Special Investigation Team was constituted, and Kukatpally Deputy Commissioner of Police Ritiraj was deputed to head it.

On May 12, the Petbasheerabad Police altered the charges of the POCSO from harassment of a child to aggravated penetrative sexual assault.

The same day, Bageerath approached the Telangana High Court seeking an interim bail.

Hearing the case on May 15, Justice T Madhavi Devi declined to pronounce any orders before going through the voluminous information shared by both the parties, especially the statement of the victim.

On May 16, Bageerath was taken into police custody. While his father, Bandi Sanjay, claimed that Bageerath had surrendered himself, the Cyberabad Police Commissioner Dr Ramesh Reddy said that he was arrested at Appa Junction near the Telangana Police Academy in Narsingi.

Bageerath was produced before the Medchal court, which remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody till May 29. He was then sent to the Cherlapally Central Prison.