Telangana HC allows Bandi Bageerath to file for regular bail in POCSO case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has permitted Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s son, Bandi Bageerath, to file a regular bail petition in a POCSO case.

The court on Thursday, May 21, allowed Bageerath’s counsel to withdraw the anticipatory bail petition as the police had arrested Bageerath on May 16.

The High Court on May 15 had refused to grant interim protection from arrest to Bageerath in the case but had reserved orders on the anticipatory bail petition.

The court was scheduled to pronounce orders on Thursday but, on the request of Bageerath’s counsel Karuna Sagar, permitted him to withdraw the petition.

The accused’s counsel also sought permission to file a regular bail petition. The court granted permission for the same.

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Bandi Bageerath POCSO case

A Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case was registered against Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay’s son, Bandi Bageerath, at the Pet Basheerabad police station on May 8, following allegations made by the family of a 17-year-old girl.

According to the complainant, Bageerath made the victim consume alcohol and sexually assaulted her at a farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad on two separate occasions.

Meanwhile, Bageerath filed a counter-complaint with the police in Karimnagar alleging extortion and intimidation by the girl and her parents.

He said the girl became acquainted with him and invited him to family functions and group gatherings.

Bhageerath alleged that the girl’s family later pressured him to marry her and demanded money after he refused. He claimed that he paid Rs 50,000 to the girl’s father out of fear, but the family later demanded Rs 5 crore and threatened to file false complaints if he failed to comply.

Following Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s orders, a Special Investigation Team was constituted and Kukatpally Deputy Commissioner of Police Ritiraj was deputed to head it.

On May 12, the Petbasheerabad Police altered the charges of the POCSO from harassment of a child to aggravated penetrative sexual assault.

The same day, Bageerath approached the Telangana High Court seeking an interim bail.

Hearing the case on May 15, Justice T Madhavi Devi, declined to pronounce any orders before going through the voluminous information shared by both the parties, especially the statement of the victim.

On May 16, Bageerath was taken into police custody. While his father, Bandi Sanjay, claimed that Bageerath had surrendered himself, the Cyberabad Police Commissioner Ramesh Reddy said that he was arrested at Appa Junction near the Telangana Police Academy in Narsingi.

Bageerath was produced before the Medchal court, which remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody till May 29. He was then sent to the Cherlapally Central Prison.

(With inputs from IANS.)