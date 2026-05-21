Telangana CM clarifies POCSO accused Bandi Bageerath was arrested

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has affirmed that the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case accused Bandi Bageerath was taken into custody at Appa Junction during a vehicle search by police

Rejecting Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay’s claim that he made his son Bageerath surrender before the police, Revanth Reddy said that if it was a surrender, the former would have turned him in at his residence, and not on the main road at Appa Junction.

“Is Appa Junction the residence of Bandi Sanjay?” he asked, making it clear that he would believe the version of the police and not that of any politician.

With regard to the POCSO case against Bageerath, Revanth Reddy said that as soon as the complaint was received, the state government took legal steps as per the procedure, which have not been questioned even by the court. He said the police have taken all steps to gather details regarding the age of the victim.

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He has accused Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders of behaving shamelessly concerning the case involving a seventeen-year-old victim by conducting the investigation and pronouncing the verdict themselves.

He said that BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) acted as the judge, and RS Praveen Kumar was the investigating officer.

He accused BRS leaders of revealing the details of the minor victim and her family members including their pictures on social media, causing immense distress to the affected family.

He also accused KTR of behaving like a sadist and politicising the case concerning the minor girl for his benefit.

He asked BRS leaders as to where there was any shortcoming in handling the POCSO case.

80 per cent paddy procured: CM Revanth

Revanth Reddy said that 80 per cent of paddy has been procured, which amounts to 45 lakh tonne till now, and that the rest would be procured soon.

He alleged that certain rice millers were working hand in glove with BRS leaders to intentionally delay the procurement process. He said this was being done by the millers not unloading paddy at their mills, resulting in delays in lorries returning to procurement centres, affecting the procurement process.

He said that there was a shortage of hamalis at the procurement centres, as many of them engaged in the paddy lifting work were from West Bengal, and they had to go to their state to cast their vote during the recently concluded assembly elections there. He said that the issue has been addressed now.

He also accused the BRS leaders of not behaving like humans. Revanth Reddy said that they were going and taking selfies wherever a farmer was being reported to have died. He questioned whether BRS leaders had any shame to play politics in the name of farmers’ deaths.

He suggested that the BRS should empty some of its coffers and compensate the farmers who died by donating anywhere between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, instead of taking selfies with the deceased after their death.