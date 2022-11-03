Hyderabad: Bandi Sanjay sent to his office after Preventive Detention

Hyderabad: Telangana Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay Kumar was on Wednesday sent to his office in Hyderabad after being put under preventive detention while going to Munugode.

The police stopped Kumar’s car stating that nonlocals weren’t allowed in Munugode ahead of the by-elections in the constituency. The Karimnagar MP staged a dharna against the detention after which he was shifted to Abdullapurmet police station.

The police then shifted Kumar to the Telangana BJP office in Hyderabad. Earlier on Thursday the Telangana BJP president took to Twitter and said, “The police apparatus, despite repeated warnings that the ministers, non-local MLAs and leaders of the ruling TRS party are in front of the wall and are terrorizing and tempting the people by violating the election rules…”

“…I strongly condemn the derision of democracy by forcefully arresting us at Abdullahpur Met who went out to protest in accordance with the election rules.” Kumar added.