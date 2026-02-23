Hyderabad: Bandi Sanjay to lead BJP’s temple run amid GHMC poll prep

Bandi Sanjay speaking at a temple rally in Hyderabad during election preparations.

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay will visit the Bhagya Laxmi temple at Charminar in Hyderabad on Tuesday, February 23, along with the newly elected Mayor and corporators of the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation, to offer prayers following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) victory in the civic body.

BJP Corporator K Srinivas was recently elected as Mayor in Karimnagar after the recently-concluded municipal elections in Telangana.

According to party sources, the delegation will also visit the Simhavahini Mahankali temple and a temple in Secunderabad during the day. Sarpanches who won in the recent local body elections in Karimnagar are also expected to join the visit along with local BJP leaders.

Political observers view the temple visits as part of the party’s efforts to consolidate its support base in Telangana ahead of the upcoming municipal polls in the GHMC.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) was recently dissolved after the completion of its term, and a Special Commissioner has been appointed to oversee its functioning. The GHMC area has since been reorganised into the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation, Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation and Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

Elections to these bodies are expected to be held in the coming months.

