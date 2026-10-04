Hyderabad: Banners outside Medicover Hospital target CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Large banners were placed outside the MediCover Hospital in Secunderabad on Sunday, October 4, displaying a figure of Rs 13,200 crore. The numbers are an accusation against Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for allegedly having investments in the hospital.

“His family members and benamis are directors in Medicover Hospital, who not only have shares there, but are also directors in his daughter and son-in-law’s companies. Medicover was recently sold for over Rs 13,300 crore,” said Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) spokesperson M Krishank.

The banner carried pictures of Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, with a caption, “Congratulations Mr Revanth Reddy.” Those were placed on both sides of the road outside the hospital were likely put up by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). However, there is no confirmation regarding the same.

Aside from the accusations, it was reported earlier that seven patients being treated at the hospital died on September 22. According to a report by Namaste Telangana, the deceased were identified as Akta Tunisa, G Arunadevi, Chandrakala, Dumpala Manikyamma, Krishna Jangaiah, G Mary Fatima, and Allacheruvu Venkatagiri Prasad.

It is alleged that one patient, Tunisa was brain-dead on September 21, but her family was charged Rs 10 lakh on the pretext of her medical treatment.