Hyderabad: Bansilalpet stepwell to be inaugurated on Independence day

Hyderabad: Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav on Thursday announced that the 17th-century stepwell being restored at Bansilalpet would be inaugurated on Independence day, 2022.

The minister made the announcement, addressing the media after inspection of the restoration works at the stepwell. He informed that 2000 tonnes of debris were removed from the well to clean the waters.

MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar said that the Bansilalpet project is the sixth stepwell being restored and 20 more such wells have been identified for restoration works around the city.

Also Read Hyderabad: Nizam era stepwell being restored in Bansilalpet

Kumar informed that restoration of heritage structures was being taken up by the state, as it pursues the chance for the UNESCO tag for the city, and to tap into its heritage potential. He also appealed to the people of the twin cities to help the GHMC with information on such heritage wells so that they could also be restored.

Conservation Architect, Kalpana Ramesh, who has actively taken part in the restoration of such heritage projects, said that there are over 600 heritage step wells in the state, of which about 60-80 of them are located in the twin cities.

Kalpana stresses that the restoration of such wells could help in resolving urban flooding issues, reducing groundwater pollution, assuring water security. She also called for NGOs and activists to be involved in the restoration of such projects.