Hyderabad bar fight turns fatal as man hit with beer bottle

Hyderabad: A man died on the spot after being struck with a beer bottle during a fight at a bar in Hyderabad’s Ramanthapur on Sunday, May 25.

The victim was identified as a 24-year-old Pavan Kumar. The incident occurred at 10:30 pm at the Good Day Bar. Kumar, a resident of Bapunagar in Amberpet, had gone to the bar with his friend Rishikesh alias Nani. At the bar, a heated argument broke out between Shravan Kumar Goud, 26, a resident of Patel Nagar, and another customer, Harikrishna.

As Shravan continued to attack Harikrishna, Kumar stepped in to stop the fight. However, Shravan attacked Kumar with the beer bottle, after which the victim fell and died on the spot. Kumar’s father Kummari Bhaskar, a car driver, filed a complaint with the Uppal police.

In the FIR, he alleged that negligence by the bar management in controlling the situation contributed to his son’s death.

Bhaskar’s family had migrated to Hyderabad from Chegunta village in Nagarkurnool district for livelihood. He had already lost his elder son, Praveen, in a road accident four years ago.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case against Linganolla Shravan Kumar Goud and the management of Good Day Bar. Speaking to Siasat.com, Uppal police inspector, N Election Reddy said, “The incident occurred around 10:40 pm. Shravan Kumar Goud is in our custody, a case has been registered under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).”