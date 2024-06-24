Hyderabad: Bars, liquor shops raided; 48L alcohol seized

Published: 24th June 2024
Hyderabad: Three persons were arrested and 48 litres of alcohol worth Rs. 1,06,000/- was seized during a raid by the Commissioner’s Task Force in shops and bars serving liquor in the early hours of Monday across various police jurisdictions here.

The raids were conducted in the limits of Banjara Hills, Borabanda, and Chikkadapally police stations.

The accused are identified as Chittuluri Srinivas, V Narsihma and M Mallesh.

According to the police, ‘The Blue Heaven Restaurant and Bar’ was operating illegally by serving liquor on an early Monday morning. They were making profits by selling liquor more than the permitted time, thus violating excise department regulations.

Earlier in March close to 100 liquor shops were raided in different police stations. Twenty-nine persons were arrested.

Liquor shops thrive on highways, slums and near auto/taxi stands – places where liquor is sold round the clock at a higher price.

