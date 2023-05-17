Hyderabad: Projects worth Rs 1.21 cr launched at Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: Foundation stones for multiple developmental works worth Rs 1.21 crore were laid at Banjara Hills by city Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi on Tuesday.
Foundation for the construction of an RCC box culvert (Box culverts are made up of concrete) worth Rs 77 lakhs, on Bulkapur Nala at Karampudi Basthi, Prem Nagar Banjara Hills was laid.
Following the event, a bore well supply, worth Rs 13.50 lakhs, equipped with accessories and bearing room for storage with the galvanized roof was inaugurated at Dhobighat in Banjara Hills.
The mayor further inspected pipeline works in NBT Nagar and directed the officials to expedite the works to ensure the completion of roads within two weeks.