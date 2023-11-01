Hyderabad-based Door Maker Company, Shakti Hormann, to open facilities in Jaipur, Delhi

For nearly 30 years, this Hyderabad-based company has been making solid doors and providing security to homes, hospitals, airports, Institutions and a range of commercial and industrial uses.

A venture led by Shashidar Reddy, the journey of Shakti Met-Dor began in 1994. It set up a manufacturing unit in Gagillapur. In 2012, the company entered into a strategic partnership with the globally renowned, door maker, Hormann of Germany.

With demand growing, the new entity called Shakti Hormann has decided to establish a pan India manufacturing presence with a new unit in Jaipur, Rajasthan. It will see an investment of Rs 175 crore. Along with that, it will open a new OpenXperience Centre in Hyderabad and New Delhi respectively.

“The OpenXperience center offers a first-hand experience to consumers of new products, the functions and innovations involved and their performance and safety,” explains Shashidar Reddy, Managing Director and an alum of Hyderabad Public School, Ramanthapur and the Nizam College.

The company’s new offerings prioritize safety. The OpenXperience center aim to redefine customer selection, highlighting advanced door technologies such as residential hinged doors, Internal doors, fire-rated doors, security doors, and multi-purpose doors, based on German and International standards.

Shakti Hormann is considered a pioneer in the commercial, industrial and residential door manufacturing industry. “Branded factory finished doors and exclusive experience stores are non-existent in India. Given the changing demand and requirements of this market especially the growth of the high-rise apartment complexes, the need of the hour is such Centres, he feels.

The Hyderabad company greatly benefits from the Euro one billion, third generation, family run, Hormann Group which was started in 1935. Headquartered in East Westphalian municipality of Steinhagen, near Bielefeld, Germany, the company has produced and delivered more than 20 million doors worldwide. It employs over 6000 people in 40 specialised factories in Europe, North America, and Asia to develop and produce high-quality doors, frames, and operators, as well as perimeter protection and storage space systems, for use in private and commercial properties.

The Jaipur plant

The ‘Greenfield’ manufacturing plant will come up in the Mahendra World City in Jaipur, with a capacity of 130,000 doors per year. It will see an investment of Rs 175 cr. Spread over 200,000-square-foot across 20 acres it will create over 150 direct and over 300 indirect jobs locally and foster community development.

The new plant will become operational in the 2nd Quarter of 2024 and enable Shakti Hörmann, to meet the growing demand for its products across the country.

Additionally, the company is establishing an advanced wooden door manufacturing plant in India, further solidifying its dedication to expanding its national presence and delivering quality products and services to its growing customer base, said Shashidar.

“Today marks a significant milestone in our journey of innovation and growth, reinforcing our commitment to an expanding national presence and fostering technological advancements in the commercial, industrial and residential door industry,” he said.

The Shakti Hörmann plant located in Gagillapur, Hyderabad can currently produce over 200,000 custom-made doors, door frames, and over 10,000 industrial doors per annum. The Jaipur facility will substantially boost the capacity.

According to Martin J Hormann, Managing Partner, “Our focus remains on providing customers and our strategic partners with unparalleled access to the latest advancements in door technology the world over. The expansion of operations in India will meet the evolving needs of our diverse customer base with Hörmann fire-rated doors, backed by decades of quality, protection, and safety.”

The entire expansion project is expected to positively impact the sales, the company’s revenue, and overall financial trajectory. The company sells 110,000 doors per annum currently, with sales revenue of Rs 270 crore.

Shakti Hörmann has established an all India presence with sales and marketing offices spread across all major metros. It’s manufacturing capacity at present from the unit near Hyderabad, Telangana, can is over 300,000 custom-made doors, door frames, and over 10,000 Industrial doors per annum. The doors come with varied options in ironmongery, sizes, and finishes, incorporating the latest global and local standards in safety and security.

With the strong technological mark of the German company and geographical expansion of manufacturing facilities, Shakti Hormann will emerge a bigger player in the fast growing Indian market.