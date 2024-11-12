Hyderabad based edtech firm secures USD 16.5 million funding

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based math edtech startup Bhanzu, founded by the world’s fastest human calculator Neelakantha Bhanu, raised investments of USD 16.5 million in its series B funding.

The edtech firm focuses on improving the mathematical skills among learners. The company aims to reach 100 million mathematics students in the next five years, using the new investment, while spreading its reach across the UK, US, India and the Middle East.

The courses with Bhanzu make maths interactive and relatable by connecting it to real-life situations and help students see math as a useful skill for both academics and everyday problem-solving. Using advanced Artificial Intelligence, Bhanzu customizes lessons to each student’s pace and needs, making learning smoother and more enjoyable.

The Hyderabad-based edtech firm’s CEO Neelakantha Bhanu, is celebrated as the first Indian to win a gold medal in the Mental Calculation World Championship at the 2020 Mind Sports Olympics in London. Bhanu also holds 50 Limca World Records in his name for mathematic calculations.

Bhanu raised the second round of investments with the support from Epiq Capital, with continued support from Z3 Ventures, Eight Roads, and Lightspeed Ventures.

Upon the occasion, the company CEO Bhanu said, “Parents and children value our platform for building real confidence in math. With this support, we’re eager to expand further, refine our platform, and create a global math learning experience—built in India, for the world.”