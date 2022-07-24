Hyderabad: Battery-powered wheelchairs distributed to disabled citizens

Hyderabad: In an official program at Victoria Playground in Malakpet, minority welfare minister Koppula Eshwar distributed battery-powered wheelchairs to people of Ranga Reddy, Medchal, Yadadri, Sangareddy, and Hyderabad districts.

Those who availed of the opportunity were suffering from muscular weakness and 70 people suffered from spinal cord injury. The program aims at the development of scheduled castes and minority welfare.

Telangana Disabled Cooperative Corporation Chairman K Vasudeva Reddy Chairman said that Telangana state has the highest disability pension (Rs. 3,016) for disabled persons irrespective of age, gender and level of disability compared to other states in India.

“Similarly, all assistive devices will be provided free of cost to the disabled,” he said.

Minister Koppula Eshwar in his speech informed that the Telangana Government is very committed to providing all necessary assistance to the disabled and has launched many schemes which are unique and have been replicated by other states.

“Compared to the previous government of Andhra Pradesh state, the state is moving fast towards the empowerment of the disabled by providing adequate budget to this department,” he said.

The minister said that if the disabled people have any needs, their office or directorate can contact the Telangana Disabled Co-operative Corporation or helpline and the government will definitely look into the matter to fulfil it positively. He promised to discuss and consider the proposal of providing medical kits to spinal cord injured people.

The Department of Welfare of Disabled and Senior Citizens is implementing various schemes, programs and activities for the development of persons with disabilities like matric and post-matric scholarships, financial rehabilitation, marriage incentive award, distribution of assistive devices, and skill development programs for social empowerment.