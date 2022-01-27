Hyderabad: Battery-run vehicles to carry passengers to MGBS

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has introduced battery-operated vehicles to carry passengers from the Central Bus Station (CBS) to Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), free of charges, between 6:00 am to 10:00 pm.

TSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director (MD) V C Sajjanar has started the initiative to ease the commute for passengers between CBS and MGBS.

“It was an arduous task for many to travel from one bus station to another as they had to walk with heavy luggage or take an autorickshaw. The initiative will benefit thousands of passengers. Apart from the driver, the vehicle can ferry a maximum of 12 persons,” Telangana Today, quoted, senior TSRTC driver Sivudu.

The service that can be accessed by all passengers, prioritizes senior citizens, patients, pregnant women, the elderly, and the disabled.

TSRTC plans to expand the ferry service to major bus stations across the city.

TSRTC on Wednesday also changed its website, stating that it has been upgraded to a more user-friendly interface. The old website has been revamped and updated with the latest information.

The management has requested people to visit the updated website for suggestions and feedback.