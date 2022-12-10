Hyderabad: BC gurukul school student selected for National rifle event

Hyderabad: Mounika, a student of the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule BC Gurukul school in Charminar was selected for the National Rifle competition to be held next year.

On the occasion, Telangana BC welfare minister Gangula Kamalakar appreciated the student’s achievement.

Speaking on the occasion, Mounika said that she started learning how to shoot for the first time in the training sessions held at her school when she was studying in the sixth standard. She also said that her coach, the school principal, and the secretary have immensely encouraged her.

Mounika, in the past participated in events on the state level, south zone and in the nationals.

According to a press release from the BC welfare department, the young shooter aims to be an IPS officer in the future.